HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — In the end, it all felt so … routine? One of the most freighted days in the recent history of the sport began with trumpets blaring and was interrupted by a trans-Atlantic saber-rattling, but across the grounds at The Centurion Club, a rather normal golf tournament broke out on Thursday. Poulter preened, Sergio pouted, Dustin strutted, Phil grinned and a surprisingly robust crowd spooned it all up. For all the angst created by LIV Golf—more specifically, by the taint of its Saudi money—and all the lip service paid to its (modest) innovations, the inaugural tournament felt pretty much like a run-of-the-mill event on the European or PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO