Update on local insurrectionist suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol will hold its first public hearing Thursday. It will be broadcast live on television. The investigation has led to hundreds of arrests all across the country. KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho Saturday. Police found the members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear and began arresting them on the side of the road.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 13, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars. James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences...
State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration.
The extent to which national political movements sway South Dakota’s legislative priorities was rarely more evident than during a House Education Committee hearing in Pierre in early February 2022. On the agenda was House Bill 1337, one of several education measures brought by Gov. Kristi Noem to keep critical...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just over a year ago, an anonymous letter from a correctional officer resulted in the Governor stepping in to fire staff members and make changes. Another letter was released Thursday from a new author; this one was sent to all Department of Corrections staff, warden, and our I-team.
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Iowa man who was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith in May has requested the Court to order a new trial. According to the motion, Michael Lang is requesting a new trial because he believes the Court failed to instruct to the jury the definition of self-defense. […]
Amid the flurry of recent debate on education standards and race-based curricula in South Dakota schools, most classroom teachers have been relatively quiet. Many are restricted by media policies in their school districts, or they express concern about repercussions if they engage publicly in political discussions. This reticence comes as supporters of anti-CRT measures talk of political indoctrination occurring in state classrooms, catching teachers in the crossfire of a larger culture war.
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the voting rights advocate announced she will seek the state's governorship in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Deidre...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With heat index values up to 104 expected tomorrow, a heat advisory has been issued. The National Weather Service says the advisory covers portions of central and eastern South Dakota, as well as northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Take extra precautions is you need to be outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids and reschedule strenuous activities. Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness and don’t leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles. The heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 1pm until 9pm.
Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
Can You Rescue a Dog in a Hot Car in South Dakota? Not Really, Let's Explain:. Summer in Sioux Falls can deliver the best of the worst of summer weather. Temperatures and humidity can climb high on some days. Unfortunately, when it gets hot we hear stories about dogs left...
(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”
A couple weeks ago, a wild dust storm blew through parts of Iowa. A driver captured video showing what happened as their vehicle was overtaken by it. A dust storm like this is known as a "haboob". Don't ask me how I know. Here's what the driver said about what went down:
