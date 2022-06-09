ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Update on local insurrectionist suspects

By Renee Ortiz
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol will hold its first public hearing Thursday. It will be broadcast live on television. The investigation has led to hundreds of arrests all across the country. KELOLAND News has...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho Saturday. Police found the members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear and began arresting them on the side of the road.
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in S.D. state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 13, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV

Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars. James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Sturgis, SD
KELOLAND TV

How national political forces are shaping S.D. education legislation

The extent to which national political movements sway South Dakota’s legislative priorities was rarely more evident than during a House Education Committee hearing in Pierre in early February 2022. On the agenda was House Bill 1337, one of several education measures brought by Gov. Kristi Noem to keep critical...
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Keloland News
KELOLAND TV

Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHO 13

Man found guilty of murdering Iowa trooper requests new trial

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Iowa man who was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith in May has requested the Court to order a new trial. According to the motion, Michael Lang is requesting a new trial because he believes the Court failed to instruct to the jury the definition of self-defense. […]
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Retired S.D. educators uneasy about recent political and cultural pressures imposed on teachers

Amid the flurry of recent debate on education standards and race-based curricula in South Dakota schools, most classroom teachers have been relatively quiet. Many are restricted by media policies in their school districts, or they express concern about repercussions if they engage publicly in political discussions. This reticence comes as supporters of anti-CRT measures talk of political indoctrination occurring in state classrooms, catching teachers in the crossfire of a larger culture war.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
kelo.com

Heat Advisory goes into effect on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With heat index values up to 104 expected tomorrow, a heat advisory has been issued. The National Weather Service says the advisory covers portions of central and eastern South Dakota, as well as northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Take extra precautions is you need to be outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids and reschedule strenuous activities. Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness and don’t leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles. The heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 1pm until 9pm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KBUR

Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR working to enhance walleye fishing in Iowa

(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy