NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for Nashville and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a scoreless draw Saturday. Nashville (6-4-5) and the Earthquakes (3-6-6) each had 11 shots. Nashville had five shots on goal and the Earthquakes had six. Nashville...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO