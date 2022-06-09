ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls man killed in head-on, wrong-way collision on I-15

By POST REGISTER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 35-year-old Idaho Falls man died Wednesday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Jefferson County. Idaho State Police troopers responded to the scene at about 7 p.m....

