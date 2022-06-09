Family Of Mottled Ducks Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

Back in the early 1980s, Lars H. Langlo and wife Marion realized their dream of owning a bowling center, when Manatee Lanes opened its doors in Crystal River. For four decades, the center remained in the family, even after the death of Lars H. in 2016 at the age of 85. Son Lars Eric Langlo and his mother recently came to an agreement with bowling giant Bowlero Corp. to purchase the center, with the sale finalized in early May, ending 40-plus years of Langlo ownership.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO