Family Of Mottled Ducks Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

These birds showed up for an early morning tee time at Marsh View Pitch & Putt in The Villages.
Bare spots in the lawn of a home in the Village of Rio Grande could spur fines at the residence of a Villager who was a Green Beret. Gerald Foran bought the home at 1308 El Lobo Way in April 2019. Foran, who served in the Special Forces during Vietnam and took pride in being a Green Beret, died in June of that same year.
Officials of The Villages Deutscher (German) Club met at Edna’s On The Green on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming social dance and address general VDC club membership issues with interested Villagers. The Wednesday, June 16 meeting will be at Colony Cottage Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m. featuring music...
A competitive dragon boat team from The Villages, The Dragon Boat Sisters, this past week worked on their second critical home repair with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. The Dragon Boat Sisters have raised funds and volunteered over the course of three days to ensure the home is safe and ADA accessible for the homeowner, Mary Sterling.
Operation Shoebox in The Villages has for many years been supporting our armed forces deployed outside the U.S. sending them care packages with donated items: Coffee, socks, hygiene items, and letters of encouragement are packed weekly on Mondays at Lake Miona Recreation Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 PM. All...
A Villager will appeal to the Architectural Review Committee in a bid to keep an illicit addition to his patio villa. Youssef El-Masry, who lives at 2164 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors during a public hearing at Savannah Center.
Much of the credit for The Villages' success as one of Florida's key economic engines comes from the residents who buy homes and live in the community. Population gains in The Villages amplify residents' importance to a metropolitan statistical area that annually exceeds $3.4 billion in real gross domestic product, a market basket survey of goods and services produced and consumed.
Robert Emanual Cohen, 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with cancer. Bob was born on September 6, 1932 to Felix Maximiliaan Cohen and Hendrika Dersjant Cohen in Rijswijk, The Netherlands. Growing up in Holland during WWII...
Marion County children between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to attend a free workshop next week that will teach them about butterflies. The Children’s Butterfly Workshop will be held on Monday, June 13, and also on Saturday, June 18, at the Garden Spot of the Sunshine State located at 5960 S Pine Avenue in Ocala.
Natalie Olivieri is the Vice President of Furever Bully Love Rescue, an Orlando-based animal rescue organization. Harper, a dog who had been abandoned in a huge field in Redland, Florida, was discovered by her. This location is noted for having a big number of stray dogs, which the volunteers try to feed.
World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages will a host book launch party for “Murder of a Beer Buddy,” a fictional novel set in The Villages. The book launch party will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 and all profits will be donated to Dollars for Scholars.
Back in the early 1980s, Lars H. Langlo and wife Marion realized their dream of owning a bowling center, when Manatee Lanes opened its doors in Crystal River. For four decades, the center remained in the family, even after the death of Lars H. in 2016 at the age of 85. Son Lars Eric Langlo and his mother recently came to an agreement with bowling giant Bowlero Corp. to purchase the center, with the sale finalized in early May, ending 40-plus years of Langlo ownership.
Universal is putting a stop to a “unique” issue. One of the most-talked-about attractions in all of the Universal Studios Parks has to be the new VelociCoaster which opened last year to much acclaim. The Jurassic World Velocicoaster lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with...
LEESBURG, FL (June 11, 2022) - JACKSON TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC is reporting the loss of a highly specialized Tractor/Trailer combination due to a theft and is asking the public for assistance in locating the stolen equipment. The truck and trailer was taken during the 3rd week of May, 2022 from...
I would like to see some kind of memorial to a true rock legend, Tom Petty. He was from Gainesville, and I think it would be befitting to honor the guy in some way. He had many hits , American Girl, Face in the Crowd, Running down a Dream. This guy was a true Floridian.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have Bliss. She’s a six-year-old gal who’s past that kitten stage but still has a playful side. She is definitely the perfect napping companion.
A public hearing was held Friday due to dead grass at an out-of-compliance home in The Villages. The home is owned by Cynthia Trifone at 2082 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto. A complaint was received March 3 about the dead grass at the home. A followup...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An unsanctioned truck meet over the weekend in Daytona Beach Shores resulted in 688 issued traffic citations and 46 trucks towed, as well as multiple misdemeanor and felony arrests, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Of the 29 misdemeanor and six...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It only took 2 seconds for Guapo to break the internet's heart – and less than a week to find his forever home!. The 2-year-old dog was just adopted from Orange County Animal Services after a video about owner surrenders showed his sad face behind the bars at the shelter.
