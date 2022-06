Big-Rig Collision near Laguna Road Left 56-Year-Old Woman Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 1 near Laguna Road. Investigators said Russo attempted to turn left while going in the southbound lane. There, a semi-truck came from behind and swerved into her vehicle as she turned.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO