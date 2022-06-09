ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson reveals she is dating a woman in Instagram post tagged #loveislove

By Sian Cain
 3 days ago
‘It feels different to be in a really healthy relationship’ … Rebel Wilson, pictured in May.

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is dating a woman, using social media to announce her relationship with a fashion designer, Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actor wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a picture of herself with Agruma.

Agruma and Wilson were first pictured together in January. In March, Wilson took Agruma as her plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In an interview with People magazine in May, Wilson described herself as “a late bloomer” in love. She said she had been set up with her current partner “through a friend”.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she told People. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

“There were times – I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

That same month, Wilson said on the podcast U Up that she had previously used dating apps before meeting her partner.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup,” she said. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!”

Agruma runs a sustainable clothing brand based in Los Angeles.

Wilson previously dated the Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch but the pair split in early 2021.

