Washington State

Report sets cost for replacing dams between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion

By ERIC BARKER Lewiston Tribune
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA draft report commissioned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray says replacing services of the four lower Snake River dams would cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion, and that some costs have yet to be identified. The study, released this morning, indicates that replacement services...

www.postregister.com

