Overnight Rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A continued threat for some showers and storms is with us this evening into early Sunday as heat and humidity builds. Some storms tonight could be strong west of the Interstate 380 corridor, where a little bit of instability has developed. Large hail or gusty winds would be the biggest threat, if it occurs. Temperatures tonight fall toward the low to mid 60s.
A new chapter in the works for the Farley Public Library. Last July, the library moved out of Drexler Middle School, as the Western Dubuque School District needed the space to expand. Post-election audit held in Anamosa. Updated: 19 hours ago. The Secretary of State's office picks a precinct at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A park in Victor, Iowa is getting much-needed work done to it after roughly half a century without any major changes. A group called the Water Works Parks Renovation Committee is renovating the local park, in part, because they fear that the aging equipment could prove to be a safety risk. New additions to the park include swing sets, benches, a sidewalk, and a new main play structure.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today, several groups are set to gather in Cedar Rapids as part of a March for Our Lives event. March for our Lives started as an effort to end gun violence after the Parkland Florida school shooting that left 17 dead. Several organizations are taking part including Interfaith of Alliance of Iowa and Moms Demand Action.
March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to gas prices, Aaron Hopp said, “The best thing is just not look, honestly.”. The national average price for a gallon of gas exceeded $5 for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy. AAA showed the average price of a gallon was just below $5 that day—$4.97 on Thursday. As of Sunday, AAA showed the current national average as $5.01.
MONONA, Iowa (KCRG) - All this week, we’re calling the towns of Monona, Postville, and Luana ‘Our Town’ and sharing what makes them so special. A pocket of peace in Northeast Iowa is the Monona Butterfly Garden. It’s been a part of the community for 22 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 9-Year Old Gracelyn Springer battled Ewing Sarcoma which is a form of cancer. In response a Mason City non profit called My Happy Place with thousands of dollars in donations refurbished her bedroom with things like a new bed, a fresh coat of paint on the walls, and a swing. My Happy Place has renovated over 100 rooms and has chapters across the Midwest and hopes to open one in Cedar Rapids in the future. For more information on this story click here.
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community’s home game against Vinton-Shellsburg marked Coach Anderson Night at the ballpark. Prior to their doubleheader, the Bobcats honored their late coach who passed in January at the age of 43. “He was just the ultimate Bobcat,” said Benton Community Activities Director Shawn...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious ground pork recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork. Brown and crumbled until pork is cooked through, about 8–10 minutes. Add chili powder, black beans, and corn. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook until heated through, about 4 minutes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:23 p.m. Sunday the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to Sarah Street where a resident found an unexploded WWII-era mortar round/ordnance. Along with the Dubuque Fire Department, the Dubuque Police Department and the State Fire Marshall were also at the scene. All 25 residences in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation was canceled just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Best Doggone (And Catgone) Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg. This tournament was organized by the Shellsburg Lions Club, Iowa Humane Alliance, and Better Together Animal Rescue. This is the 9th time this tournament has been held with these organizers and 20th time overall. The event featured a raffle and silent auction and on average raises around $10,000 which is split between the organizers.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Neighbors are calling on Cedar Rapids to take away one landlord’s ability to rent properties they say are at the center of issues including the scene of repeated gunfire. The Moundview, Wellington Heights and Bever Park Neighborhood Associations have joined forces, along with Advocates for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tricia Waechter said she had an “epiphany” about guns and safety recently. “I just realized I could not keep being silent,” Waechter said. Waechter is a member of Moms Demand Action. The group, along with March For Our Lives, organized a rally on Saturday afternoon. About 150 people gathered in Greene Square to listen to speakers share stories about gun violence and its impact on their lives.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball coach Frank Howell passed away Friday. He was 52 years old. He started coaching at Wash in 2003 and was with the Warriors for 13 years guiding them to three state finals. He won a state title at Audubon in 1999.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - All this week, we’re celebrating the people and places from “Our Town” Luana, Postville, and Monona. The Clayton County Pioneer Cemetery Commission is a group of people working to preserve this history of people who were in the same places 200 years ago. The centuries of cold winters, hot summers, and all weather in between impacted gravestones from all those years ago. Myra Voss was born and raised in Clayton County. She’s followed her family history back centuries.
FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Almost a year after losing its old location, a new library is in the works for the city of Farley, in Dubuque County. Last July, the library moved out of Drexler Middle School, as the Western Dubuque School District needed the space to expand. ”I cannot...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night, Joey Gase raced at the track where he got his start, but the race was much bigger than just laps around the track. Gase honored 5-year-old Cale Farley who died of FIRE syndrome. Farley was on the hood of Gase’s car. Gase...
