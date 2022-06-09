Overnight Rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 9-Year Old Gracelyn Springer battled Ewing Sarcoma which is a form of cancer. In response a Mason City non profit called My Happy Place with thousands of dollars in donations refurbished her bedroom with things like a new bed, a fresh coat of paint on the walls, and a swing. My Happy Place has renovated over 100 rooms and has chapters across the Midwest and hopes to open one in Cedar Rapids in the future. For more information on this story click here.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO