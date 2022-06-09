ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Lyman, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Lyman; Spink HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Spink, Buffalo, Lyman and Hand Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wake low winds will continue to produce strong winds through 6am CDT.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Otoe; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burt; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER CASS COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
BURT COUNTY, NE

