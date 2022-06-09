ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rec Centers offices announce closing dates

Recreation Centers of Sun City West administration offices are closing for lighting upgrades beginning Tuesday, June 14.  The  Recreation Centers of Sun City West will be upgrading to more energy efficient LED lighting in the R.H. Johnson Administration Offices, effecting the availability of certain offices for a few days.

Community members should be aware of the following closure schedule during this project:

• Human Resources Office: Closed all day on Tuesday, June 14

• Governing Board Office: Closed all day on Friday, June 17

• Member Services and Box Office: Closed at noon Tuesday, June 21 All closed offices will be open regular business hours unless noted above. Members needing to add member credit to accounts should visit Member Services prior to the closure or use any of these alternative methods:

• Visit any open golf pro shop

• Pay with a credit card (no cash or checks) for one-day use at any of the monitor stations at the four recreation centers or at the R.H. Johnson Snack Bar

#Urban Construction#Rec Centers#Human Resources Office#Governing Board Office#Box Office#R H Johnson Snack Bar
A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

