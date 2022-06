Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company are inviting the public to join them for the next Mountain Bike Discovery Night, Tuesday June 14, from 6 to 8 pm at Hidden Hoot Trail. All levels and ages of riders are welcome – from beginner to intermediate and expert. Mountain Bike Discovery Nights are free to attend. Participants should bring their bike, helmet and water. There will be a beginner and intermediate group.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO