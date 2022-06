Today marks five decades since the Rapid City flood took 238 lives on June 9, 1972. Its anniversary is a grim reminder of the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history in terms of death toll. It is also a reminder of the heroes who risked their lives and those who gave their lives to rescue others. At the time, it was estimated over 1000 people were saved.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO