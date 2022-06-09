ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Instagram function will show active Amber Alerts in your feed

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oqkov_0g66DKoc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next time an Amber Alert is issued in your area, you may see the information in your Instagram feed.

Parent company Meta, which also owns Facebook, is partnering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to provide Instagram users with a way to help when a child goes missing in their area.

Alerts will show up in a user’s feed with a photo and description of the missing child, as well as a direct link to local law enforcement. Users can also share the alert with other friends on the app.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the Amber Alert program,” NCMEC President and CEO Michelle DeLaune said in a statement. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children, and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

When an Amber Alert is activated, Instagram users in the designated search area will see the alert in their feed. Meta says it uses a variety of signals to determine who should see the alert, including the city listed on a user’s profile, IP addresses and location services if turned on.

Since its introduction in 1996, more than 1,100 children have been successfully recovered through the Amber Alert system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

