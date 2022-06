DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the first day of the Park Point Rummage sale. This is the 40th year, and saw people enjoy a wide range of bargains and sales. The Park Point community has lined the streets, with a variety of different items. Including vintage items, clothing, and even beer sign collectables. Those participating in the rummage sale say this is the place to be.

