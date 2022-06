Following its series of pop-up “Invasions” across various European cities, London-based streetwear brand Trapstar is now back with its latest collection. Releasing a selection of grail pieces such as its popular “Decoded Chenille” in hoodie-shorts co-ord sets, the brand’s new Spring/Summer collection also features a stand-out “Irongate Windbreaker” jacket in Trapstar’s “Dazzling Blue” colorway. Other styles come in the form of the classic Trapstar tracksuits with its recognizable branding across the chest. A selection of T-shirts are also available along with a new “Irongate T-Badge Gilet” in a “Gradient Blue” colorway.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO