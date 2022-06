GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.

