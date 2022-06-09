Major heat wave arrives in Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s comfortable outside for now, but come next week, “summer heat” will take on a whole new meaning. We’re expecting mid 90s across the Hoosier state. Heat index values could be in the triple digits.

First, a cooler and rainy start to the weekend

Increasing clouds will be present Friday morning. By lunch times, showers enter western and central Indiana. By 3 p.m. widespread showers will take place. Storm activity will be at a minimum, but an isolated storm south of I-70 can’t be ruled out. Highs will top off a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s.





Then, the heat is on!

The warming trend will be massive. Temperatures rise to the mid 90s by the middle of next week, along with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That will result in the “air you can wear” next week!

Highs will sky rocket well above normal

Keeping in mind those mid 90-degree highs will be about 10° higher than PEAK average high temperatures for Indianapolis. Starting June 28th, we reach the max average high temperature for Indy, which is 85°. Our forecast Tuesday is currently at 95°.

Upper-level pattern

Here’s what the upper-level set up will be for next week will be: ridging setting up square over Indiana. That will drive warm, moist air from the Gulf all the way to the Hoosier state. Record-high temperatures are certainly not out of the question next week!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

