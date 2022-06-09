ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases slow after two busy days

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A slight cooling, as Arkansas COVID-19 numbers on Thursday show 663 new cases for the day, down from two 800 -plus new case days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state currently has 5,883 active cases per Arkansas Department of Health reporting , up 322 from the prior day.  All of this is well below the January 21 state-wide peak of 100,797 cases.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has registered a total of 848,474 cases, with 830,849 recoveries, up from Wednesday’s 830,509 recoveries.

Health officials reported a single additional COVID-related death Thursday, moving the pandemic total for the state to 11,512.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus in Arkansas fell by one to 145 after four days of increases. Currently, 17 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, down two from Wednesday, and four are on ventilators, down one from Wednesday.

(source: Arkansas Department of Health)

There were little changes in county infection rates since Wednesday apart from Sebastian County, which now has 150 cases, moving it to a higher-density category.

Vaccine numbers are also climbing. June 9 marked 1,717 new vaccine doses given, bringing the total number of doses in the state to 4,084,661. This makes for 342 new fully vaccinated for the day, with 1,617,372 Arkansans fully vaccinated.

