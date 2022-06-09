ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teen is chased by unknown suspect after getting shot

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A teen is in serious condition after he was shot in the back of the head while he was driving. Police were...

news4sanantonio.com

CBS DFW

Police investigating after man found murdered outside of Dallas business

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for information after a man was found dead outside of a Dallas business early Sunday morning.On June 12 at about 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 500 block of Gilpin Avenue.When they arrived, they found the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, 25, lying outside of the front entrance of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Martinez to an area hospital, but he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this murder, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano  at 214-470-4876, or by email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.Tips can also be made to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult dies in motorcycle crash in Westlake

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died following a motorcycle crash in Westlake Saturday night. The crash happened in the area of Las Cimas Parkway and S Capitol of Texas Highway just before 8:30 p.m. CPR was performed, but later medics pronounced the person dead. Road closures were in place...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Gilpin Avenue

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 500 block of N. Gilpin Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, a 25-year-old male lying outside the front entrance of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two on motorcycle dead after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people who were on a motorcycle have died after a crash involving a vehicle that fled the scene, Fort Worth police said on Sunday. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street, near East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elderoaks Lane

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane. The victim, an adult female, was shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim is not being identified at this time pending next of kin notification. The motive appears to be a robbery and the circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation with no one in custody.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
garlandjournal.com

Dallas residents ‘fed up’ with gunshots, violence linked to bars

A shooting last weekend on Greenville Avenue renewed safety concerns and reupped calls to shutter two bars, which community leaders say are nuisances and linked to recent crimes. Residents of the Old East Dallas entertainment district say the usual partying, loud music and loitering at OT Tavern and Bar 3606...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man wanted for shooting at Dallas police officers

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who shot at but missed officers. It happened Wednesday night after police got a call about a man firing a gun outside a game room near Lancaster and Overton roads in East Oak Cliff. The man reportedly started shooting at officers...
DALLAS, TX

