Hinton, WV

New River Gorge to host Grandfamilies Fishing Days

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– A lot of grandparents like to spend time with their grandchildren and one of the best ways to enjoy time together is by doing a little fishing.

The New River Gorge National Park and Peserve is hosting a series of Grandfamilies Fishing Days this month. They’re designed for grandparents raising their grandchildren. All are invited to come, free of charge, and enjoy the great outdoors fishing or learning to fish.

And it’s not always easy for you know more senior members of our community to get out and do this stuff and supervise the kids at the same time. So it’s a great way for the National Park to reach out to our local community and really have an impact.

Sheila Malone, National Park Ranger

The events start at noon and run until about 5 o’clock. They’re at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center near Hinton. Check out their website for more details.

