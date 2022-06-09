ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chiefs cornerback signs contract to retire with team

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback Brandon Flowers signed a ceremonial one-day contract , allowing him to retire as a Chief .

Flowers returned to Arrowhead Thursday to sign a single-day contract. He did it while standing between head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veatch.

Flowers two children joined him for the celebration.

Flowers played football at Virginia Tech and was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He played six seasons with the Chiefs, and racked up 373 tackles and 17 interceptions during that time. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2013, a year before the Chiefs released him.

A week after his release in 2014, Flowers signed with the Chargers. The team cut him two-years later.

Flowers retired from the NFL in August 2017, until today.

