Presidential Election

Secretive GOP Jan. 6 investigation reveals security and leadership 'breakdown'

By Daniel Chaitin
 3 days ago

A House Republican barred from joining the select Jan. 6 committee shared some of his findings ahead of the panel's first prime-time hearing Thursday.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) made an appearance on Fox News in which he faulted a "systemic breakdown of security and leadership" in Capitol security on Jan. 6 and accused the House committee of making its priority working to "prevent Donald Trump's name from ever being on the ballot again," including chatter about abolishing the Electoral College.

TRUMP ALLIES LAUNCH COUNTERMESSAGING EFFORTS AHEAD OF JAN. 6 HEARINGS

The congressman said he and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, another Republican blocked from participating on the Jan. 6 committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), interviewed dozens of Capitol law enforcement officials and others tied to Capitol security for their own more secretive counterinvestigation .

During that effort, Banks said they found "serious issues" related to security as well as intelligence gathering and dissemination.

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police union told the GOP investigators the force was not prepared for that day, Banks said.

"They had faulty or outdated equipment. Some of them didn't even have riot shields or helmets on. The rioters had better equipment than they did," Banks said.

The Jan. 6 committee, which has two Republican members, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who are Trump critics, is set to hold its first prime-time summer hearing at 8 p.m.

Members of the Jan. 6 panel have signaled they intend to draw a line connecting former President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election to the Capitol riot. The violence briefly disrupted the process of lawmakers certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

Of the security blunders he listed, Banks said, "You haven't heard about these serious issues raised at all by this sham Jan. 6 committee."

Trump has castigated the inquiry as a political witch hunt, and his allies are ready to argue he had instructed his supporters to march “peacefully” to the Capitol on Jan. 6, having also raised questions about whether Democratic leadership did enough to prepare security for that day.

Mr Edward
2d ago

I wonder why this ‘secretive’ investigation didn’t investigate the origins of Jan 6? Who came up with the idea? Who organized the Jan 6 rally? Who put it out there, to come to Washington, it would be wild? Who thought it was a good idea to spread THE LIE that the election was stolen? We heard last night, in the hearing, that trump KNEW he LOST. And everyone else KNEW it TOO. Yet they are still riling up the LOSERS by repeating the LIES.

Ruth
2d ago

Clearly there was a security failure, but the wrung people are investigating it, the ones trying to make excuses for Trump. The very people in the administration played down such a possibility are they ones responsible when the general public was concerned a worse case scenario!

Barbara Walker
2d ago

Banks and Jordan wanted to be on the Jan 6th committee for one reason, to disrupt and share confidential information with Republicans so they could get a head start on discrediting the whole investigation. The fact that they started their own investigation and found no wrongdoing speaks for itself.

