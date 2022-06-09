ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Mae Wallen

Cover picture for the articleMartha Mae Shepherd Wallen, of Warsaw, age 82, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home with her husband, Claude E. Wallen, by her side. Martha was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Floyd County, Ky., to Alex and Audie Ellen Reffitt Shepherd....

Glen Grubbs

Glen Grubbs, 90, Warsaw, died just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Campus, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw. Condolences can be sent at www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
William ‘Mike’ Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 71, of Winona Lake, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health & Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sept. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah Lykins Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice Black Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.
James Smith

SYRACUSE – James Smith, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.OwenFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Toni Shafer

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, and formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Mary Jane Stogsdill

PERU, Ind. – Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 7:54 p.m. She was born on Oct. 26, 1932, in Decatur, Ill., to Clifton F. Sr. and Georgianna Kropf Martin. On Aug. 17, 1951, she married Claude R. Stogsdill in Cerro Gordo, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2001.
Infant Licata

Octavia Eileen Licata, the beautiful daughter of Heather Nicole Collier and Caleb Ryan Licata, of Claypool, was born on May 14, 2022, in Columbia City. She was dearly loved, hugged, kissed and held for all of the days she brought joy into the hearts of her family for the past three weeks. Sadly, she passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She wasn’t long for this world and she left a huge footprint on the hearts of those who are left behind. Octavia was a gift from God whose memory will be forever cherished.
Earlene Hackworth

Earlene Hackworth, 82, of rural Akron, passed at 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester. Earlene was born on Sept. 21, 1939, in Salyersville, Ky., to the late Clarence and Ethel Smith Poe. She was married on Dec. 2, 1960, in Salyersville, Ky., to James Hackworth; he survives.
Max E. Egolf

Max E. Egolf, 81, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home. He was born in Warsaw on June 2, 1941, the son of the late Vernon and Bernice Krauter Egolf. Max married Jean Marie Taylor Egolf in 1962; Jean died later that same year. In 1965, Max married Sharon K. Black Egolf, who preceded him in death in 2009.
Juneteenth Celebration Keynote Speaker: ‘Know Who You Are’

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, in the U.S., and as the keynote speaker Saturday at the Juneteenth celebration in Warsaw, Lakesha Green recalled her great-great-grandmother, who was a former slave. It’s a story she seldom tells. “So, I was in my office and, as...
Public Occurrences 06.13.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:06 a.m. Thursday - Michael Allen Schuh Jr., 39, of 205 S. West St., Milford, arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and two charges of theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set. • 9:28 a.m. Friday -...
Dale Matthew Terrell

Dale Matthew Terrell, age 90, a former resident of Grace Village in Winona Lake, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the home of his daughter, in Calera, Ala. Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 22, 1931, and was the son of James Matthew and Betty Mae Ruby Terrell. Dale was a 1949 graduate of Madison Township High School, Trotwood, Ohio. He married Annabelle West on Feb. 3, 1950, and remained her true companion until her death in June 2017. Dale was a charter member of Trotwood Grace Brethren Church. Dale was an accomplished pianist and turned his love of music into a vocation, spending over 50 years serving southern Ohio and surrounding areas as a piano tuner and technician.
Arrest Warrants Issued For 37 People

Arrest warrants for over three dozen people on drug-related and other charges were issued by the Kosciusko County courts after the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET 43) conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance over the past several months. During the overnight hours of Wednesday and into Thursday, NET 43...
Parkview Marks Milestone With ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony

A Scandinavian tradition marked a milestone in construction at Parkview Warsaw late Friday morning. Parkview Warsaw is under construction to become the full-service Parkview Kosciusko Hospital when the project is completed in 2023. The tradition - a “topping out” ceremony - observed on Friday included crew members from Weigand Construction...
Warsaw Man Hopes To Find A Kidney Donor

Eddie Hartman needs a kidney. During a routine medical examination in 1998, Hartman, now 54, learned he had 60% kidney function. “Which is really low for somebody who’s 31 years old,” he said during an interview Thursday. “And I really wasn’t given any advice or anything.”
Claypool Festival Is Saturday

CLAYPOOL - The Claypool United Methodist Church will be conducting children’s activities during the Claypool Festival on Saturday at the Lions building from 12:30 p.m. till 3 p.m. Bring the kids and your lawn chairs. The Lions will have hot dogs, chips and water available. The Echoes of the...
Triton Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

BOURBON – Triton Jr.-Sr. High School announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022. The valedictorian is Lauren Snyder. Her grade point average was 4.127. She is the daughter of Jeff and Johna Snyder, Bourbon. Throughout her high school career, Snyder has been involved in volleyball, softball,...

