THE DAY AHEAD: Most of Alabama is dry this morning; temperatures are very pleasant over the northern half of the state where some of the cooler spots are in the 50s. We expect a high in the mid 80s today with a partly sunny sky; an organized batch of rain and storms will move through parts of West and South Alabama this afternoon and this evening, driving by a northwest flow aloft over the region.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO