GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will move over the state on Saturday, bringing scattered strong storms and higher humidity. The day will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat and the impact it will have on events happening all over the area. Showers may be active in the morning with the more scattered storms firing up around lunchtime. We will be tracking a few strong storms on First Alert Radar from the afternoon through the evening. A few storms may impact the Super Regional baseball games at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville. It is a noon start time as of now, coinciding with the start time of the thunderstorms.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO