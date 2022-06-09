ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

UM BWMC Physician Serves County Residents In Many Ways

By Zach Sparks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) physician Dr. Jonathan Wendell to respond to high-level calls from his Severna Park home, offering his assistance when it can make the difference for a patient in urgent need of care. That dedication is just...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Home in Kent County, Md.

ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
KENT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Elected Officials, Local Agencies Pay Tribute To Fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from elected leaders and government agencies are pouring in following the death of Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed in Pittsville. Austin Davidson, a 20-year-old resident of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request. Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County and the Commission for Women will recognize three outstanding women during its 40th Annual “Woman of the Year” Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Council Chambers. The 2022 recipients are: Charlotte W. Bullock as the “Woman of the Year”, a long-standing resident dedicated to … Continue reading "Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday" The post Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkville VFW hall sells to local developer

PARKVILLE, Md. — The stately, yellow brick VFW hall in Parkville has changed hands amid a decline in membership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to be converted into a grocery store. The landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road first opened in...
PARKVILLE, MD
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

First Responders Remove Body From Water In Northeast Baltimore Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said. First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.  Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said. Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

The Gunston School’s 111th Commencement Honors 53 Students

The Gunston School celebrated its 111th commencement this past Saturday, June 11, honoring the Class of 2022 with a waterfront ceremony overlooking the Corsica River, as family and friends looked on. The procession began with Bagpiper Robert Wallace, followed by school faculty and staff, and then the graduating seniors. Head...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said. Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene. While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said. By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off. There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Two Men Shot in Annapolis on Saturday Night

Two men were shot in Annapolis on Saturday night and the suspects are still at large. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for two gunshot victims who came to the hospital for treatment. Officers learned both victims...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged with First-Degree Murder in killing of Wicomico County Deputy

UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County School Board fires chief auditor

The chief auditor of the Baltimore County Public Schools has been fired by the school board in a bizarre vote in which none of the board members actually voted to terminate her. In a meeting last month, only six of the members voted to retain her while the others abstained...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Mary’s Lamb Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Opportunity Ministries is having a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (our Women with Children house). Many Local Government Officials will be on hand to help us celebrate ! We invite you to be a part of the Ceremony ! The Ceremony is Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 11am - 1pm at 7162 E. Furnace Branch RD. Glen Burnie, MD. 21060. Luncheon will be provided so RSVP is required for attendance ! Please call our office at 410-255-4342.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

