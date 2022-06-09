Warsaw Public Works Dept. To Work On West Point Drive, West Baker Street

Kosciusko REMC broke attendance records when they welcomed 1,342 cars of members and their families on Thursday for the electric cooperative’s second annual drive-through meeting. The event was the 82nd annual meeting for KREMC which, prior to 2021, was held in-person. Attendees entered the KREMC facility at 370 S....
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Department of Engineering released a survey to the public on Friday seeking the input of area residents on the new temporary cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. Residents can take the survey at https://bit.ly/cycletracksurvey. The ten-question long survey focuses on the average cyclists’ use of the...
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department first responded to the Economy Inn around 4 p.m. Friday after they say a man called 911 and threatening to shoot himself and three others in the room with him. Tags. Crime. Fort Wayne Police say a man has surrendered after a 2...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 450 gun safety marches are planned for Saturday in at least 45 states and around the world. March For Our Lives is the group that has backed the demonstrations. According to the organization’s website, a local march is taking place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.
A 44-year-old woman died in a crash involving three vehicles at Pike and 3rd Streets in Goshen. Police, fire and medics were called around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 10, to the intersection of Pike St and 3rd St. Two of the drivers involved, a 21-year-old man from Goshen, and...
South Bend developer Holladay Properties was approved for a real estate tax abatement for a new facility on Miller Drive. The new $3.1M building will be leased to Renewal by Andersen as the new northern Indiana headquarters for the replacement window company. The 25,000 sq.ft. building will be a distribution...
Though I have taken the chain ferry in Saugatuck a handful of times, I never really thought much about water taxis in Michigan until right now. I don't know why I don't see many water taxis in southwest Michigan-- we've got enough water!. After a busy first year in service,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police has released a new photo in connection with the death of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson of South Bend. Johnson was shot and killed in a homicide case on May 12 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Huey Street. The South...
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:06 a.m. Thursday - Michael Allen Schuh Jr., 39, of 205 S. West St., Milford, arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and two charges of theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set. • 9:28 a.m. Friday -...
Remember the old houseboat you saw sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. It set sail this week and landed at the end of Parent Road, after owner Gary Dodane had it towed there. A friend who lives on the road that ends in a cul-de-sac off I-469 will watch over it as Dodane, owner of Karl’s Barbershop at Maplewood Plaza, continues his efforts to sell it.
South Bend Police have released a photo they hope will lead to information that will help solve the homicide of Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53. Johnson was shot and killed on around 8:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 1200 block of Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department released the...
William “Mike” Kelly, 71, of Winona Lake, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health & Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sept. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah Lykins Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice Black Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.
CASPER, Wyo. — Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for an Indiana man whose vehicle has been parked near the Sunlight Creek Bridge in Park County since at least Sunday, June 5. The Park County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the presence of the red 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
Grab your crew for an awesome weekend at this Bridgman, MI Airbnb. How awesome would it be to get your family or a group of friends together to rent this amazing Airbnb? Not only does this house put you within three miles of Lake Michigan, but it also comes with a private indoor pool and hot tub.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local developer John Nichols hasn’t completed renovations on the Centlivre apartments, restoring the complex to its once chic address, but part of his day is spent fending off offers from outside developers. “We get calls weekly for sure, sometimes daily, about the property...
Plans for a new subdivision in Porter County continue to move ahead, despite opposition from several local residents. The proposed Heirloom subdivision could bring 146 homes to an 80-acre property near county roads 325 East and 500 North. During Tuesday's county commissioners meeting, a number of residents spoke against the...
