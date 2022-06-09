ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warsaw Public Works Dept. To Work On West Point Drive, West Baker Street

 3 days ago

The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will begin work on...

abc57.com

City of Goshen looking for input on local cycle track

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Department of Engineering released a survey to the public on Friday seeking the input of area residents on the new temporary cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. Residents can take the survey at https://bit.ly/cycletracksurvey. The ten-question long survey focuses on the average cyclists’ use of the...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Eastbound lanes of I-94 shut down in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Gun safety advocates to rally at Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 450 gun safety marches are planned for Saturday in at least 45 states and around the world. March For Our Lives is the group that has backed the demonstrations. According to the organization’s website, a local march is taking place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman, 44, killed in crash at Pike & 3rd Streets in Goshen

A 44-year-old woman died in a crash involving three vehicles at Pike and 3rd Streets in Goshen. Police, fire and medics were called around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 10, to the intersection of Pike St and 3rd St. Two of the drivers involved, a 21-year-old man from Goshen, and...
GOSHEN, IN
buildingindiana.com

Window Company Adding 85 Employees

South Bend developer Holladay Properties was approved for a real estate tax abatement for a new facility on Miller Drive. The new $3.1M building will be leased to Renewal by Andersen as the new northern Indiana headquarters for the replacement window company. The 25,000 sq.ft. building will be a distribution...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.13.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:06 a.m. Thursday - Michael Allen Schuh Jr., 39, of 205 S. West St., Milford, arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and two charges of theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set. • 9:28 a.m. Friday -...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

The big boat at the Ramada Inn is gone

Remember the old houseboat you saw sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. It set sail this week and landed at the end of Parent Road, after owner Gary Dodane had it towed there. A friend who lives on the road that ends in a cul-de-sac off I-469 will watch over it as Dodane, owner of Karl’s Barbershop at Maplewood Plaza, continues his efforts to sell it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police hopeful photo could lead to tips to solve homicide

South Bend Police have released a photo they hope will lead to information that will help solve the homicide of Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53. Johnson was shot and killed on around 8:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 1200 block of Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department released the...
Times-Union Newspaper

William ‘Mike’ Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 71, of Winona Lake, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health & Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sept. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah Lykins Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice Black Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.

