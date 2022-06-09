Warsaw Public Works Dept. To Work On West Point Drive, West Baker Street

Remember the old houseboat you saw sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. It set sail this week and landed at the end of Parent Road, after owner Gary Dodane had it towed there. A friend who lives on the road that ends in a cul-de-sac off I-469 will watch over it as Dodane, owner of Karl’s Barbershop at Maplewood Plaza, continues his efforts to sell it.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO