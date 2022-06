BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions lost its first game of the season Saturday to the Houston Gamblers, 17-15. It’s the first win since Week 1 for the Gamblers (2-7). The Stallions (8-1) have already clinched the top spot in the South Division, as well as a trip to Canton, Ohio for the playoffs.

