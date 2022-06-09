Bethlehem Catholic High School students finish last day of school

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.

