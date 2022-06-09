ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bethlehem Catholic High School students finish last day of school

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The school buses lined up for...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

2 Bucks County high schools hold graduation ceremonies

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Some more high schools celebrated graduation day Friday. 69 News made the trip to Doylestown for the big day at Central Bucks East. Seniors, with boys in blue, and girls in white, lined up on the football field. They enjoyed an emotional afternoon with family and friends and shifted tassels from right to left.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Times News

Nalesnik receives degree from ESU

Lena Marie Nalesnik received her Bachelor of Science in marine science during the East Stroudsburg University graduation ceremonies on May 8. Lena is a 2018 graduate of Panther Valley High School and member of the National Honor Society. Lena will continue her education beginning in August, working toward her Master’s degree in marine science.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Time2Talk service opens in Lehighton

Making a difference in someone’s life is the reason Kristin Ellis studied speech pathology. Ellis’ younger brother had a speech impediment. As a child, she wanted to make his life easier, so she often spoke for him. When he went to school, he began seeing a speech therapist,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton Area says farewell to Class of 2022

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Highschool#Education#Bethlehem
Times News

Blasko graduates from Johnson & Wales

Isabella Blasko graduated on May 7 from Johnson & Wales University, summa cum laude with a BS in health and wellness. While attending JWU, she was consecutively on the dean’s list every (tri) semester. Isabella is now employed at Boston Children’s Hospital and lives in Providence, Rhode Island. She was a 2018 graduate of Marian Catholic High School.
WFMZ-TV Online

Flag Day celebration at Reading Pagoda canceled

READING, Pa. - A Flag Day celebration in Reading has been canceled due to weather. The Flag Day Celebration at the Reading Pagoda, originally scheduled for Sunday has been canceled for the safety of visitors and volunteers. For updates on future events at Reading Pagoda, click here.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. TERRAIN ON THE PARKWAY: 1625 Lehigh Parkway East, Allentown. Pet lovers rejoice. Among the features offered at this new apartment complex along the Little Lehigh Creek are pet...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Hit and run crash in Monroe County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a driver after a hit and run crash, that injured a woman in Monroe County. According to law enforcement, on Saturday night, around 8:10, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling east on Frable Drive as a 2008 BMW X5 was traveling south on Weir Moutain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Mayhem at mental health facility in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk. “We’re getting a report 562 Wyoming Avenue the First Hospital, the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Charged with Raping Teen

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters get Allentown house fire under control

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A house fire in Allentown was contained to a single alarm early Sunday morning. Officials say a fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of West Liberty Street. The fire did not reach two alarms. There is no word yet...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Proposed Schuylkill drug treatment center gets new Pottsville site

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A company that in May withdrew a proposal to locate an addiction treatment center in a Schuylkill County industrial park now is seeking approval for a new site. Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Fire destroys home in Washington Township

Fire destroyed a house Sunday afternoon in Washington Township. Mountain Road, between Main Street and South/North Loop Roads was closed due to the emergency. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WBRE

DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy