Glendale prepping for new transit system services app

Arguably the two biggest factors for public transit over the past two years — COVID and gas prices — are impacting the city of Glendale’s public transportation options, and in much different ways.

According to city data, Dial-A-Ride (DAR) passengers have been on the decline for most of 2022 and from one year ago. Meanwhile, Glendale Urban Shuttle (GUS) bus passengers are showing notable increases over this time last year.

DAR offers the public seven days a week of service for travel within the city limits. Same day and reservation service is available Monday through Friday.

GUS provides three circulator routes in central and south Glendale, and is wheelchair accessible and includes bicycle racks. There is no fare to ride any GUS bus.

Yet both are managing different trends.

DAR ridership is showing a decline this year in February, March, April and May compared to the same months in 2021.

While DAR saw an increase in passengers from the 3,376 in April to 3,490 in May of this year, the four-month period overall is down 13% from the same time in 2021.

And then there’s GUS.

Although GUS took a dip this spring from 6,253 passengers in April to the 5,154 who rode with the service in May, overall the GUS numbers are on the rise. Ridership had increased each month since February until April, and overall the number of GUS passengers are up more than 9% from the February-May period from one year ago.

GUS, a city spokesperson adds, is trending upwards overall but is still only at 58% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.

The city later this year will be rolling out a modernized update to the transit services’ booking system for residents.

In May, the City Council approved a professional services agreement with Via Mobility, LLC, to provide paratransit and microtransit scheduling software, including the appropriate licenses and maintenance fees, for an initial one-year term. The city may also renew the agreement in one-year increments for an additional four years, for an amount not to exceed $421,490 for the entire term.

“This new service will encompass the entire city, as opposed to just a section (north half of Glendale) like we did in the earlier pilot,” Transportation Director Shahid Abbas noted for Council on the May agenda.

The new software will enable residents to hail and pay for a paratransit (Dial-A-Ride) trip right from their smart device. Customers will still also have the option to call the city’s dispatch center to book trips over the phone and pay once on board the bus as well.

“Passengers will be able to track their vehicles and receive real-time updates on the status (arrival times) also from their smart device,” the transportation department noted. “There will also be an Interactive Voice Response system available where customers can check the status of trips and cancel if necessary without having to speak to a call-taker.”

The app will be free and available through the respective app stores.

The city hopes to launch the new service early this fall, with a targeted time frame of September/October to have the system up and running.

“The hope is that our new microtransit service will bring some riders back to the service and attract new riders that haven’t used the service before,” the spokesperson added.

Click here or call 623-930-2940 for more about the city of Glendale’s transit division.