Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine forces driven from central Severodonetsk - The governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, after a weeks-long Russian offensive for the industrial hub. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces are fighting for "literally every meter" of one of the last cities in Lugansk that had yet to fall to Russian forces.

POLITICS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO