Deputies retrieve gun used in shooting that killed 3 Bastrop teenagers

Details surrounding the early Wednesday morning shooting of three Bastrop teenagers have been released.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, the three suspects have been charged with the following:

Jaquarius Givens: Three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Errigan Rainwater: Three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

John Lee Rabun: Obstruction of justice.

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bentley Street and Montgomery Avenue, according to the affidavits obtained by The News-Star.

At the scene, deputies located the three teenage male victims. Two died there and one at the hospital. A fourth victim was not injured and told authorities he fled as gunshots were fired.

Shortly after beginning the investigation of the shooting, authorities identified Jaquerious Givens and Errigan Rainwater as suspects. While in custody, Givens gave a statement after reportedly waiving his Miranda rights and voluntarily admitted that he fired a semi-automatic .223 rifle, killing the victims. Givens led authorities to a wooded area on Bentley Street where he disposed of the rifle, according to the affidavits.

Authorities recovered a black Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 that was in Rainwater's possession. Rainwater admitted having the firearm at the time of the homicide. An NCIC check of the firearm showed it being stolen with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office as the entering agency.

Following speaking with witnesses, authorities arrested a third suspect, identified as John Rabun.

Rabun reportedly assisted Givens and Rainwater by concealing evidence. The shell castings were taken from the scene and hidden from law enforcement.

According to authorities, Rabun also failed to give information on the shootings when asked if he had any information.Rabun retrieved the shell castings from the shooting and gave them to authorities for processing.

The suspects were booked at the MPSO Jail.

