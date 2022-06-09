ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woodlands Hills woman wins CA’s biggest lottery jackpot at $426M

By Sareen Habeshian
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRM89_0g6684up00

A woman won the state’s largest lottery jackpot with a ticket she purchased at a Chevron gas station in Woodland Hills earlier this year.

On Jan. 28, Kristine Wellenstein hit the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot and her ticket was the only one in the entire country to match all six numbers, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXYpH_0g6684up00
The image shows the winning ticket displaying all six winning numbers in the Mega Millions draw on Jan. 28, 2022. (California Lottery)

“When I realized I’d won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude,” Wellenstein said to lotto officials.

Although she considers herself a private person, Wellenstein want to be a good steward of her newfound wealth and share it with others.

“I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives,” she said. “The real impact of my life’s work begins now.”

Wellenstein’s win concluded a jackpot sequence that began in October of 2021 and rolled 27 times. Sales for the entire sequence in the state totaled $110.3 million, meaning California’s public schools get an estimated $40 million from this jackpot run.

“Higher jackpots typically result in higher sales, of course, and that means more money for public education, which we are proud to support,” said Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery. “The Lottery exists solely to benefit schools, so not only do we congratulate Ms. Wellenstein on this terrific win, but we also congratulate students from elementary on up through university, who greatly benefit as well.”

Wellenstein has opted to take the lump sum as a result of her win.

The Chevron station where she bought the lucky Mega Millions ticket, located at 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd., gets the maximum $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions draws happen twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $2 each, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The jackpot, however, isn’t the only way to win. There are nine ways to earn a prize, and the overall odds of winning something at any prize level are 1 in 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#The Lottery#Chevron#The California Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy