Sexual battery trial set for Topeka High drumline director

By Sara Maloney
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka High instructor’s trial for sexual battery is set for Monday, June 13.

Salvador C. Cruz heard results for the misdemeanor pre-trial on Thursday. During the Thursday hearing, Cruz waived his right to a jury trial.

The incident happened in Shawnee County between June 10 and 11 of 2021 , and it was reported on June 15. The initial warrant for sexual battery involving an adult female led to his arrest on October 27, 2021. Cruz posted bail after being booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the same day.

Cruz is still listed under the staff link on the Topeka High School page. As of November 3, 2021, Cruz was the drumline director.

1 car flipped over after crash in North Topeka

Topeka 501 made a statement in 2021:

Topeka Public Schools has been made aware that a staff member was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanor charge and was released. The staff member is on leave while an investigation into the matter is being conducted. Based on the information we currently have, there is no indication that the arrest was related to any occurrence at school or involved TPS students or staff. However, due to the confidential nature of employment matters, there is no further information that can be provided. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority.  We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure Topeka Public Schools remains a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff.

DR. AARION L. GRAY
KSNT News

Intentionally set fire causes $35k in damage in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Topeka on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at 3759 SW Park South Court around 1 a.m., smoke and flames were coming from the three story apartment building. Crews began fighting the fire with an offensive attack and were able to keep it […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Recognize these two? RCPD would like to chat with them

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help identifying two people with regard to theft in Manhattan. The police reported that over $1,300 worth of electronics, housewares, and makeup were stolen from the Manhattan Walmart. The theft took place on March 18. Anyone with information about these two should contact […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD academy teaches citizens about being an officer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department will be accepting applications for the 46th Citizens’ Police Academy. The academy was shut down due to COVID-19 but has been taking place biannually for the past 26 years. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on August 25 and ending on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Arrest made in Kansas police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on May 21 earlier this year through the efforts of several law enforcement agencies. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. after […]
KSNT News

No search for County Health Officer, amendment possible

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday the Shawnee County Commissioners will decide whether to amend Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke’s contract. If the county commissioners amend the contract, it will end on Dec. 31, 2022. Dr. Erin Locke took the position in January of 2021. According to the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners, Dr. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police come up empty-handed Friday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have left a home near 5th and Lincoln in Topeka after having a strong presence there for much of the morning. Earlier, police were using speakers to try to reach a suspect inside a home at 516 SW Lincoln. However, after filling the home with tear gas and searching the home, […]
TOPEKA, KS
