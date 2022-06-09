Sexual battery trial set for Topeka High drumline director

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka High instructor’s trial for sexual battery is set for Monday, June 13.

Salvador C. Cruz heard results for the misdemeanor pre-trial on Thursday. During the Thursday hearing, Cruz waived his right to a jury trial.

The incident happened in Shawnee County between June 10 and 11 of 2021 , and it was reported on June 15. The initial warrant for sexual battery involving an adult female led to his arrest on October 27, 2021. Cruz posted bail after being booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the same day.

Cruz is still listed under the staff link on the Topeka High School page. As of November 3, 2021, Cruz was the drumline director.

Topeka 501 made a statement in 2021:

Topeka Public Schools has been made aware that a staff member was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanor charge and was released. The staff member is on leave while an investigation into the matter is being conducted. Based on the information we currently have, there is no indication that the arrest was related to any occurrence at school or involved TPS students or staff. However, due to the confidential nature of employment matters, there is no further information that can be provided. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure Topeka Public Schools remains a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff. DR. AARION L. GRAY

