Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Joshua Williams has finally signed his rookie deal, leaving only one player left unsigned from the team’s 2022 class. The Kansas City Chiefs had a bit more paperwork to take care of after the 2022 NFL Draft than some other teams considering the sheer size of their draft class. It’s been nearly 15 years—since the 2008 draft—that the Chiefs had taken so many prospects in a single weekend, but now nine of the 10 players are under contract with word that fourth round cornerback Joshua Williams had signed his rookie deal.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO