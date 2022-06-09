ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Capitol attack 'represented the greatest movement'

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TW98P_0g667kAp00
Chet Strange/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again."

Trump made the remark on his Truth Social platform, publishing it ahead of the first of six televised hearings by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. He referred to the panel as the "Unselect Committee," The Independent reports, and again falsely claimed that the election was rigged.

President Biden also commented on the Capitol attack on Thursday, saying during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the assault was a "flagrant violation of the Constitution. I think these guys and women broke the law, tried to turn around the result of an election. There's a lot of questions, who's responsible, who's involved. I'm not going to make a judgement on that."

