Two Sun Prairie graduates sign apprentice contracts during June 6 ceremony

Sun Prairie West High School hosted its first signing day on Monday, June 6, but it didn’t involve athletes signing contracts or letters of intent.

Instead, it involved two Sun Prairie High School graduates — Andrew Dohm and Braedon Strong — signing letters of intent in the still-under-construction SPWHS Commons Area.

In addition to working for J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Strong and Dohm will become members of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (NCSRCC).

Career Signing Day is a time for high school and college graduates to officially begin employment with a construction contractor who will sponsor them throughout their carpenter apprenticeship and provide on-the-job training. The celebration honors graduates and contractors, providing a pivotal moment in the life of students.

Jeff Tubbs, a Sun Prairie native, board member of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation and executive vice president for Findorff, introduced the signing ceremony and pointed out a Sun Prairie connection.

“We’re here to talk about Career Day and what this means to these two individuals and what it means overall to the state,” Tubbs said.

“This Career Appreciation Day is is truly exciting for all of us. The apprenticeship program is something that Findorff takes very seriously. The Youth Apprenticeship Program, since 2015, Findorff has had 33 youth apprentices go through the program — 13 of those 33 have gone on to make it a full time career or have signed on to the trades. And four of the 33 are from the Sun Prairie Area School District. So we’re super excited about all of that.”

Tubbs also thanked the Dohm and Strong families.

“It’s really important for people to realize that there’s many opportunities after high school, there’s many different avenues you can take,” Tubbs said, “and heading into the trades is one of those avenues that we certainly appreciate and that we’d love to hear about.”

A Findorff superintendent, Brian Koele, who supervised both Dohm and Strong during the past two years, praised their decision to enter the building trades. Findorff employs 1,000 construction professionals and tradespeople who completed more than $935 million worth of construction projects during the past year.

“They work alongside of masons, alongside cement finishers, carpenters, next to electricians, plumbers, mechanical people, so they got to see a very, very big extensive part of the project,” Koele said, referring to the Sun Prairie West High School construction. “So with that, the hard work that these boys bring the dedication showing up — they come in even early mornings leading group huddles and stretches — they are two fine young guys that are really looking forward to taking the next step in their career.”

Aaron Zimmerman, Business Representative with NCSRCC, also praised their decision.

“One of the things that I really like about the apprenticeship is it’s a different way to look at a career,” Zimmerman said. “We don’t necessarily have to take the regular path of going to a four year college or even going through the military. We can actually sustain a lifelong career — a family sustaining career — through an apprenticeship.”

Being an apprentice is “earning while we learn,” Zimmerman said. North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (NCSRCC) represents 27,000 members in 36 Locals and 17 training centers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Members in the six-state area include carpenters, industrial workers, interior systems carpenters, millwrights, pile drivers and floor coverers.

“These two young men are about to embark on the journey that many of us have been on and have made a great living at. Congratulations — this is one beautiful building that you’ve built, and it’s one of many that you will probably build throughout your career,” Zimmerman added.

In an interview after the signing, Zimmernan said demand for younger workers to enter the trades remains high.

“We have a lot of our older men and women retiring out of the trades so the need and the opportunities there are exponential,” Zimmerman said. “These young men and women that are coming into the trades now, by the time they’re finishing up their apprenticeship, they’re starting to run work as foremen and superintendents, because the need is just there.”

When asked about their experiences, Strong and Dohm said they consider themselves fortunate to be able to work on the SPWHS project.

“Quite the ride, yeah,” Strong said when asked for his thoughts. “I’ve really enjoyed being here, being able to see everything going on at the same time, getting to see all walks of life come through the doors every day at seven getting ready to work and what this whole place is together and see what can be done and what will be done and what I can do in the future.”

“I had the opportunity to work with carpenters and the masons and doing both of those trades has opened me up to a bunch of experiences and ideas of how the trade goes up and how the building goes up,” Dohm said. “So [I’m] really fortunate to have that. It’s really cool to see how the process of the building — one after the other — how that works and all the trades come together to build everything.”