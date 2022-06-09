ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ezell endorsed, Palazzo seeks debate in Mississippi race

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bnmG_0g667E7h00
1 of 2

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff who is trying to unseat a six-term Mississippi congressman picked up support Thursday from all the candidates eliminated in this week’s first round of Republican primary voting.

Later in the day, Rep. Steven Palazzo dismissed the endorsements of Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and said he wants to debate Ezell before the June 28 primary runoff in south Mississippi’s 4th District.

“It’s not shocking that local politicians who ran against me in the first primary are endorsing our opponent,” Palazzo said in a statement.

Palazzo — who had faced an ethics investigation over campaign spending after the 2020 race — declined to take part in candidate forums before Tuesday’s six-person primary. He received about 32% of the votes and Ezell received about 25%, according to uncertified results.

Three of the five Republicans who finished behind Palazzo and Ezell on Tuesday appeared Thursday in Gulfport with Ezell to announce their support of him. One sent a representative to announce the former candidate’s support of Ezell, and the other confirmed his support in a call with the sheriff, the Sun Herald reported.

“We deserve better than what we have,” said Clay Wagner, a retired banker who placed third in the primary.

State Sen. Brice Wiggins, who finished fourth, said 68% of the people who cast ballots voted against Palazzo and “that’s a mandate for change.”

Palazzo, now 52, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010. In his statement Thursday, he said of Ezell: “A 65-year old freshman in Congress is not going to be able to get done for Mississippi what I can as a subcommittee chairman on Appropriations with seniority in the House.”

Ezell has said Palazzo is ineffective in representing south Mississippi, and he has criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — the practice of not showing up in person to cast votes in the House but allowing another member to cast a vote in his place.

The Republican nominee will advance to the general election ballot to face Democrat Johnny DuPree and a Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Young.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippians rally for stricter gun laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marches for stricter gun laws took place across the nation on Saturday, June 11, including in Mississippi. Dozens rallied together at the Mississippi State Capitol for the student-led movement “March for Our Lives” on Saturday. The marches come alongside a renewed push for gun control. Mary Helen Abel with “Moms Demand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
WAPT

Mississippi's Thompson kicks off hearings on attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, kicked off the hearings by talking about his Mississippi background. "I was born, raised and still live in Bolton, Mississippi, a town with a population of 521, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Work on Longleaf Acres dam continues in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County officials hope to finish work on the Longleaf Acres damn within 90 to 120 days. Pine Belt News reported the dam will be in compliance with Mississippi Department of Environment Quality (MDEQ) regulations once work is finished. MDEQ officials previously labeled the the dam as “high hazard” due […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDAM-TV

“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Artist and craftsmen from across the state gathered in downtown Laurel Saturday to take part in the “Mississippi Made” market. “Mississippi Made” is a vendor market featuring artisans and makers from across the state,. Vendors showcased hand-made ceramics, jewelry, honey, woodworks and artwork.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Johnny Dupree
Person
Brice Wiggins
The Associated Press

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

NEW YORK (AP) — Just like endangered Democrats in other states, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running against Washington. The Nevada Democrat, nearing the end of her first six-year term, ignores the fact that her party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House as she explains the rationale for her candidacy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Republicans#The Sun Herald#State
wxxv25.com

Republican Party candidates uniting to remove Palazzo

Republican Party primary candidates are uniting to try to remove Steven Palazzo from office. Sheriff Mike Ezell held a press conference this morning at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport where he announced endorsements from all five of his former GOP challengers. Considering 68 percent of all voters in the...
GULFPORT, MS
wcbi.com

Two Mississippi Congressmen breeze through to the general election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two Mississippi Congressmen breeze through to the general election. Two others face a runoff challenge. 1st Congressional District Representative Trent Kelly and 2nd Congressional District Representative Bennie Thompson cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Primary. Kelly will face Democrat Dianne Black in November eighth general election.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Model T school bus is running

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News has been following the restoration of a Model T school bus, and we got the opportunity to take a ride in it this week. Kirk Hill, of Mendenhall, is a Model T expert and was the first person to call when Britt McAlpin found the school bus his grandmother had ridden to school more than 80 years ago.
MENDENHALL, MS
WJTV 12

Pickle fanatics gather for Mississippi Pickle Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People poured into the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for this year’s Pickle Fest. Families and pickle-lovers came for a refreshing bite of fun. The festival hosted a number of vendors from across the state, who sold variations of pickled foods like sweet treats to fermented favorites. Festivalgoers were excited to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy