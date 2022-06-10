18 Big-Budget Movies That Flopped At The Box Office And 18 Low-Budget Movies That Swept Award Season

Sure, flops can become cult classics (I will defend The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle until I have no friends left), and critically-acclaimed movies can leave the cultural zeitgeist pretty quick. For example, Crash may have won Best Picture, but is it still talked about nearly as much as Brokeback Mountain , which was also nominated that year?
Artificial intelligence is getting increasingly better at predicting box-office hits , but it's not quite there yet. With all of its algorithms and machine learning, even the streaming giant, Netflix, backed the third biggest flop in movie history this year ( The 355 ). But the unpredictability is part of the fun of Hollywood, and these are their biggest hits and misses of all time.
Disclaimers : Losses have been adjusted for inflation; all descriptions courtesy of IMDb
"Transported to Barsoom, a Civil War vet discovers a barren planet seemingly inhabited by 12-foot tall barbarians. Finding himself prisoner of these creatures, he escapes, only to encounter Woola and a princess in desperate need of a savior."
"A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients."
Cost: $3 million
Won: One of only three movies in history to win the "Big Five" Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay), #33 on the AFI's Top 100 Movies of All Time
"The Monoliths push humanity to reach for the stars; after their discovery in Africa generations ago, the mysterious objects lead mankind on an awesome journey to Jupiter, with the help of H.A.L. 9000: the world's greatest supercomputer."
Cost: $12 million
Won: Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, #15 on the AFI's Top 100 Movies of All Time
"The world's greatest ever playwright, William Shakespeare, is young, out of ideas and short of cash, but meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays."
Cost: $25 million
Won: Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, and Best Score
Which flops are your favorite, and which Oscar winners are overrated? Let me know in the comments!
Jurassic World Dominion has roared its way to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the movie made a total of $389 million at the global box office this weekend, with $59.6 million coming from the US. This is despite the fact that the movie didn't receive particularly favorable reviews from critics – according to Total Film's review, "in narrowing his film’s field of activity, director Colin Trevorrow dispiritingly winds up reducing it to the tried, the tested, and the numbingly familiar."
Marvel has announced plans to release an extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas, and it looks like 'The More Fun Stuff Version' is going to feature more Daredevil. After the studio shared the news on Twitter (opens in new tab), fans quickly started speculating as to what the longer film might include. Fortunately for them, the titles of the additional scenes offered up some strong clues – the most telling of all being a one minute and 35 second section called 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer'.
