Uvalde, TX

Colts LB Darius Leonard donates $15K for caskets for Uvalde shooting victims

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Members of the sports world continue to chip in and help in varying ways following last month's horrifying mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 young children and two teachers dead.

As explained by the IndyStar Sports website, Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and his wife Kayla are donating $15,000 through Leonard's charity organization known as "The Maniac Foundation" to Soulshine. Soulshine designs customized caskets that feature artwork per requests made by families and, per TMZ Sports, vowed to provide custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde tragedy.

"Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering," Leonard explained for an official press release. "I am pleased to announce that The Maniac Foundation has donated 15k to Soulshine who provided each victim of the shooting with a custom casket."

Soulshine owner Trey Ganem added:

"When the Soulshine team was asked to help with caskets for the Uvalde tragedy, there was no hesitation. We stepped out in faith because God has always been faithful to provide. We knew God would send an army of earth angels to help us with this mission. Among many of these angels was Darius Leonard and The Maniac Foundation. We can’t thank Darius enough for stepping out on faith as well and helping us complete this mission. From all of us at Soulshine, thank you and may God bless you."

It was recently learned that Leonard underwent back surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least the start of training camp. The Colts hope he'll be good to go for the regular season in September.

