Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Has a Genius Hack For Covering Your Undereye Circles

By Renee Rodriguez
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
A makeup hack to conceal dark circles is going viral on TikTok. To test the hack, all you need is a concealer and blush of your choice. Our editor tested the hack and is sharing her results. A few years ago, I was convinced I had my makeup routine...

shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

I Tried TikTok’s 3-Step ‘Celeb Skin’ Hack

Bright, plump, and radiant in all the right places, red-carpet skin is the real deal. From Simone Ashley to Letitia Wright, celebrities always seem to have an otherworldly glow. And while half of it may be the result of a luxury facial the night before, or being prepped with pricy skin-care brands like Augustinus Bader, makeup is arguably the most important part.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
