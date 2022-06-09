ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs sign CB Joshua Williams to rookie contract

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF2xa_0g666l5l00

Kansas City Chiefs CB Joshua Williams has inked his signature on his rookie contract.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Fayetteville State, Williams has become the latest Chiefs rookie to sign his deal according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday, June 9. Williams was one of just two players left that Kansas City needed to sign from their draft class.

Williams marks the ninth draft pick to sign for the Chiefs with Skyy Moore as the lone player yet to sign. The team signed seven players ahead of their rookie minicamp in early May. They also signed Leo Chenal back at the beginning of OTAs.

One of the primary delays for these mid-round signings is that there is a bit more wiggle room for agents to negotiate the percentage of guaranteed money attached to the contracts. It’s not as cut and dry as the first-round picks who earn fully-guaranteed contracts.

With Williams’ contract, Spotrac projects that he’ll receive a contract worth just over $4.3 million in total value with a $666K signing bonus and $871K cap hit for the 2022 NFL season. Those projections come from the previous contract amounts at this particular draft slot.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peaceful protests? In 1987, Jack Del Rio scuffled with Chiefs great Otis Taylor over replacement players

It has not been a banner week for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. His comments about the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, which Del Rio referred to as a “dust-up,” did not go over well. Del Rio eventually had to apologize, both the NAACP and the Fritz Pollard Alliance called for his firing, and he was fined $100,000 by the team, proof of which was a statement released by head coach Ron Rivera. Del Rio’s comments, in which he referred to the insurrection as a “dust-up,” may be the “nail in the coffin” when it comes to the Commanders’ hopes for a new stadium.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Fayetteville, NC
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

With two commitments in the 2023 class, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are off to a great start for that recruiting cycle. The commitments of five-star recruits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher are setting a foundation for the class as UNC has their eyes on a few other prospects in 2023. And now they have added a new name to their recruiting board. Four-star center Jazz Gardner is the latest prospect to draw interest from the Tar Heels according to a report. The Hacienda Heights, California native is hearing from UNC in his recruitment according to Andrew Slater of Pro...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy