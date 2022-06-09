ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'For All Mankind' Season 3 Finally Gets a Little More Science Fiction-y | Review

By Alyse Wax
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor All Mankind has been one of my favorite shows for the last few years. An alternate history series where the Soviets get to the moon before the United States, it shows how our history would change based on that simple fact. The first season showed the aforementioned moon race and...

collider.com

Collider

How 'For All Mankind' Season 3's Alternate History Differs From Reality

For All Mankind has returned with a premiere that launches ahead almost 10 years to 1992. Thanks to some sweet make-up effects, it's clear that all the astronauts, technicians, and Karen (Shantel VanSanten) have grown and changed in ways that still have yet to be fully revealed. However, when it...
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

9 Shows like 'The Orville' to Watch Next for More Zany Intergalactic Adventures

What do you get when you combine Star Trek vibes and the creator and writer of Family Guy? Come aboard The Orville! Created by Seth MacFarlane, the comedy series first hit screens in 2017 and follows the adventures, and misadventures, of the exploratory spaceship the USS Orville. The captain of this ship is Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), whose leadership of his team is complicated by having to work with his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki).
TV SERIES
Collider

10 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Are Better Than Most Disney Ones

When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there are no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Who Is the First Servant?

Episode 6 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes audiences on a surprisingly haunting moral journey through a society that seems too good to be true, and the little boy on which it depends. The beginning of "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" gives no indication of the darkness that lies ahead. A distress signal from a ship under fire reunites Captain Pike (Anson Mount) with an old flame, a high ranking officer from the planet Majalis named Alora (Lindy Booth). Accompanying her is a man and his young son (Ian Ho), who has been injured in the fight. Alora says that the ship that was pursuing them was from a nearby alien colony. They must have been trying to kidnap the boy, a sacred child known to their culture as the First Servant. They were on their way back to Majalis for his “ascension” ceremony. The Enterprise soon finds itself investigating a plot by a faction that wants to keep the First Servant from ascending.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Great Shows like 'Roswell, New Mexico' to Watch Next for an Otherworldly Experience

When you look at the history of the Earth, there’s no shortage of cryptids, unexplained sites, and mysterious stories that are difficult to wrap your head around. One of the most famous of such sites is Roswell, New Mexico, which came to the limelight ever since the alleged 1947 UFO crash and has been the subject of several supernatural films and TV shows ever since. The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico TV series is one of the more recent adaptations of a novel based on the same incident, Roswell High, written by Melinda Metz.
ROSWELL, NM
Collider

Peaking Too Early: 'Westworld' and 7 More Iconic TV Shows That Never Topped Their First Season

Getting a television show on screens is an achievement in itself. Given there are thousands of competing scripts at any one time, it takes a leap of faith — usually from a network or, in today's market, much more likely a streaming service — to bankroll even a pilot (a one-episode proof of concept). If a creative team manages to deliver on said pilot, they may be lucky enough to have an order for a series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel's New Powers, A New Decade 'For All Mankind,' & Rebooting 'Jurassic Park'?

Between Becky 2 breaking news, much-antipicated new season updates from our favorite shows like What We Do in the Shadows, exclusive interviews with Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, and more, this week has been packed with exciting updates. In case you missed them, here are the best of the best stories on Collider this past week.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘The Thing’ Got the Paranoia of a Divided Nation Right?

As The Thing turns 40, it’s difficult to imagine a time when the sci-fi horror masterpiece was not regarded as a paradigm of ‘80s genre filmmaking. However, like many classics, the film was not understood at the time and was both a commercial and critical flop. Roger Ebert, who thought the film offered little beyond its special effects, called it “just a geek show, a gross-out movie in which teenagers can dare one another to watch the screen.” Much of this was down to poor timing as Carpenter theorized that The Thing’s nihilistic perspective imbued with equal amounts of anxiety and dread was not well-received while the nation was in the middle of an economic downturn. When the film opened, it was competing against Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was released two weeks earlier and was a commercial hit that provided a more optimistic view of the world and was more positive towards possible interaction with alien lifeforms.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Female-Led Thriller Shows of the 2020s

Fans of the thriller genre who enjoy watching a mystery emerge throughout a film's runtime are always on the lookout for TV recommendations as well. In recent years, there have been several well-crafted thriller shows available on streaming services, whether it's a miniseries or a multi-season. Furthermore, with the changing...
TV SERIES
Collider

How Ridley Scott’s Retro-Futurism in 'Blade Runner' Predicted Our Now

As Ridley Scott's Blade Runner turns 40, it's tempting to focus on those things its imagined 21st Century society didn't get right: flying cars, life-like androids, and off-world colonies are markedly absent from our everyday lives. Yet the visionary brilliance of Scott, realized in conjunction with a production team that included "visual futurist" Syd Mead, lies in the technological details and philosophical problems it predicts for the future. While you might not be jumping into a flying car anytime soon, if you've edited a digital image, worked from home, or undergone psychometric testing in the last few years, you've experienced your own bit of Blade Runner.
MOVIES
Collider

Of All the Dinosaur Worlds We Could've Gotten In 'Jurassic World Dominion,' We Got Giant Locusts

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.When it comes to summer blockbusters, it is hard to think of a more memorable film than Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park. Both inventive and imaginative, it crafted a gripping story of humanity’s folly while also making use of incredible special effects that had never been seen before and still hold up to this day. Of course, in setting such a high bar, the film ensured that any work that follows it will inevitably have to operate in its shadow. We saw this in the first attempt at restarting the series with 2015’s sporadically entertaining Jurassic World. Then, at the conclusion of 2018’s haphazard yet occasionally interesting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the series both literally and figuratively opened its doors to the potential of a brand new world. After years of being confined to isolated islands away from humanity, dinosaurs were now finally released on the globe. It offered a hint of a different, more intriguing premise that was more than just a retread of familiar elements. While no one expected a masterpiece, there was interest in potentially more expansive possibilities ahead. We saw it in the short Battle at Big Rock where a family is unexpectedly attacked by dinosaurs while camping. While imperfect, it offered a encouraging glimpse of what could be coming.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Disney Afternoon Shows That Will Make You Feel Nostalgic, Ranked

Step right up and come on in; here’s where the fun begins. From 1990 to 1997, the House of Mouse brought together some of its most popular animated shows in a two-hour block called The Disney Afternoon. All the shows had unique flavors while staying classically Disney with a mixture of old characters, new adventures, and exciting original creations.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Top 10 Classic Universal Monster Movies As Rated By Rotten Tomatoes

Generation after generation falls in love with the classic Universal monsters. Bringing horror to the Hollywood forefront, it's no exaggeration to say that these films changed Hollywood forever. For many, they are the first horror movies we experience, and we revisit them throughout our lives. The following list is ten...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Anime Finales

The final episode, or arc, of a show, tends to be the hardest to write but can make or break the whole series. If a story ends on a note of dissatisfaction, the audience is left feeling the whiplash, as if they just wasted their time, and it sours the rest of the series as a whole. Like with food, a bad aftertaste makes the whole meal turn bad.
COMICS
Collider

9 More Great Horror Films With One-Word Titles to Watch If You Liked 'Men'

Horror movies appeal to a core, universal emotion: fear. It's a simple and easy-to-understand feeling, and ultimately what people want from a horror movie. It's nice to get a safe, direct blast of nervousness or outright terror by way of a movie. Sometimes, that sense of directness towards making the audience feel such a simple emotion carries over into the film's title.
MOVIES
Collider

'Midnight Suns' Trailer Reveals New Superpowered Lineup of Heroes

Marvel Entertainment has just released a new trailer for Midnight Suns, giving us a look into Lilith, Mother of Demons' dark hold over many of Marvel's most beloved characters. The game, which is a tactical RPG from Firaxis Games and 2K, will launch worldwide October 7, 2022. Included in the...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

’Jurassic World Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Introduces New Historically Accurate Dinosaurs

In 1993, Steven Spielberg made history when he incorporated animatronics and - begrudgingly - CGI for the first time ever in a live-action film for Jurassic Park. The results earned him multiple Academy Award wins, including for Best Visual Effects, and established CGI as a legitimate tool for creating movie magic. The same authenticity and ambition threads through the Jurassic Park franchise, though with a more liberal use of CGI for the later films. For the end of the trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow told Variety that he brought back a major use of animatronics, as well as more dinosaurs that were "in the paleontological record." That is to say that the biggest dino of the entire franchise, Gigantosaurus, really did exist.
MOVIES
Collider

'Interceptor' Director Matthew Reilly "Confused" Why Film is #1 on Netflix

Matthew Reilly never expected his directorial debut Interceptor to be a massive success. The director recently admitted his confusion to Variety, saying he didn’t expect the movie to climb to No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 list with about 50 million hours viewed. Interceptor follows the story of...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Colin Trevorrow on Which Dinosaur is the Strongest, Deleted Scenes & Easter Eggs

With Jurassic World Dominion now playing in theaters around the world, I recently conducted an extended interview with director Colin Trevorrow. During the wide-ranging conversation, Trevorrow talked about how he decided which dinosaurs ended up in the movie, the challenges of bringing to life the first feathered dinosaur in a Jurassic Park movie, which dinosaur is the strongest, the film's deleted scenes and Easter eggs, the future of Isla Sorna, what it was like filming a huge action sequence in Malta, and what would have happened if the original cast had said no to coming back. He also talks about if they ever thought about doing a post-credits scene, Michael Giacchino’s score, and the future of the franchise.
MOVIES

