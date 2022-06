The low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair has been accused by South Africa’s language authorities of discrimination against Black South Africans. According to Reuters, South Africa’s government has denounced the Irish airline Ryanair for requiring a test in Afrikaans for all South Africans before they can fly to Britain. Calling the move a “backward profiling system” these type of tests date back to the Apartheid era, the institutionalized racial profiling and oppression system that existed in South Africa from 1948 to 1994.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO