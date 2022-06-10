ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss

By JOE TOTORAITIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTZsr_0g666Vv100
1 of 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera homered as interim manager Rob Thomson and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the sagging Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Thursday.

At 6-0, Thomson is off to the best start by a first-time major league manager since Boston’s Joe Morgan won his first 12 games in 1988, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

“We just got to keep going,” Harper said, “doing the things we’re doing, playing the game the right way, not overlook anybody that we play and just take it one game at a time.”

The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row.

“We just can’t get anything going, unfortunately,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You get kind of knocked down, and you got to grind through it and keep going.”

It was the second consecutive three-game sweep for the Phillies under Thomson. He took over last Friday after manager Joe Girardi was fired, and Philadelphia swept the Los Angeles Angels before heading to Milwaukee.

Didi Gregorius singled, tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Philadelphia.

Andrew McCutchen singled home a run in the ninth to pull Milwaukee within five runs. With two on and two outs, Jace Peterson then was initially ruled safe on an RBI single, but was called out after a replay reversal.

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-4) and Phillies starter Zach Eflin were both out of the game by the end of the fifth.

“Being able to get Corbin out of there in the fifth inning at 100 or whatever pitches he threw, I thought we battled as best we could and got into their bullpen as best as we could,” Harper said. “To be able to come here and sweep in their ballpark, that’s huge for us.”

Thomson agreed with Harper about the importance of chasing Burnes, who threw a season-high 113 pitches, 67 for strikes.

“The biggest thing was that we just laid out good at bats on Burnes and put his pitch count way up there and got him out of the game,” Thomson said. “Then, they got to use the weaker part of the bullpen.”

Harper homered for the second straight day, connecting off Brad Boxberger for his 15th of the season, a solo drive in the seventh for a 4-2 lead.

Schwarber hit his 15th home run, a two-run drive off Trevor Kelley in the eighth. Herrera, who homered in a 10-0 romp Wednesday night, added a two-run drive in the ninth.

Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames homered for Milwaukee.

Seranthony Dominguez (3-1) pitched one inning for the win.

“The bullpen did a great job all the way through,” Thomson said of the five relievers he used in the game.

Eflin walked three to snap his streak of 33 consecutive starts with two walks or fewer since Aug. 29, 2020. He allowed a run and four hits in four innings.

“All sides of the ball, everybody is playing well,” Eflin said. “The boys did a great job of picking me up today.”

Burnes walked a career-high four and gave up three runs, one of them earned, and three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and left after throwing a season-high 113 pitches.

“I think both starting pitchers had the same same day, really,” Counsell said. “I think the hitters did a pretty good job on both sides. I think there was a ton of close pitches that didn’t get called strikes and extended innings.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to come off the paternity list and start Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... LHP Ryan Sherriff and LHP Kent Emanuel will begin rehab assignments with Clearwater (A) tonight.

Brewers: Adames started at short for the second straight game after being reinstated Friday from the 10-day injured list (high left ankle sprain). He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his return. … C Omar Narváez should come off the injured list (COVID-19) soon. “He’s been cleared,” Counsell said. “So, he will fly with us to Washington.” Narváez was placed on the list June 2.

HARPER BY THE BOOK

Since 2021, the Phillies are 75-34 in games when Harper scores at least one run, including 20-9 in those games this year.

He now has a NL-best 35 extra-base hits.

Phillies: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.40 ERA) opens the three-game home series against RHP Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.40) and the Diamondbacks.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby (1-4. 3.13 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game road series against Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88) and the Washington Nationals.

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marlins targeted 1 player in team meeting

The Miami Marlins held a team meeting before they steamrolled the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and it sounds like they had to clear the air about one player in particular. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he called a closed-door meeting because he wanted his players to get things out in the open. Mattingly also said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat following the meeting, but the opposite happened. Miami pummeled the Nationals 12-2.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Phillies host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Phillies -235, Diamondbacks +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia has a 16-15 record at home and a 29-29 record overall. The Phillies have a 20-6 record in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kyle Schwarber
FOX Sports

8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Phillies returned home from a three-game sweep of Milwaukee and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Marlins visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (27-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-30, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA, .94 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -139, Marlins +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies notes on Alvarado, Camargo, Vierling and Kingery

The Phillies made a roster move prior to Friday's series opener against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, activating Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and outrighting Scott Kingery to Triple A. Kingery spent three days on the Phillies' active roster, appearing once as a defensive replacement at second base for an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Washington Nationals#The Elias Sports Bureau#The Los Angeles Angels#Rbi
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Reds +138; over/under is 9 runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Rangers play the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (37-23, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (28-31, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -165, Rangers +142; over/under is 9 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Tigers host the White Sox to start 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (27-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-35, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Tigers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy