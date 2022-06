TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County and the Commission for Women will recognize three outstanding women during its 40th Annual “Woman of the Year” Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Council Chambers. The 2022 recipients are: Charlotte W. Bullock as the “Woman of the Year”, a long-standing resident dedicated to … Continue reading "Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday" The post Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO