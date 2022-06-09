Man accused of stalking, hacking into woman's Facebook account

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man is accused of tampering with a woman’s doorbell camera at a West Buffalo Township residence, and hacking into her Facebook account in an attempt to spy on her activities.

State police say Jason D. Friedberg, 49, of Winfield, went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Feb. 28 while she was at work. When Friedburg arrived at the residence, he allegedly disarmed the Ring doorbell camera and then disconnected it.

Friedberg is accused of hacking into the woman’s Facebook account and accepted a friend request from a fake profile he made, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Jennifer Bowers of PSP Milton.

Friedberg also allegedly deleted one of the woman’s male friends from the Facebook account.

The woman was able to view footage from the Ring camera from the moments prior to the incident and saw Friedberg getting out of a Volkswagen vehicle. The rest of the video was deleted, according to police.

When the woman confronted Friedberg later that day, he allegedly admitted to hacking into the Facebook account so he could watch her activities, Bowers wrote.

Friedberg told the woman he used a communications device from her driveway to hack into her Wifi, according to police. Additionally, Friedberg confessed to deleting Ring video footage.

When police investigated, they also found that Friedberg had rented a Volkswagen vehicle for Feb. 28 which he used to drive to the woman’s residence.

The woman told police that Friedberg had texted her a day prior to the incident and told her he saw her with a friend at a Lewisburg restaurant.

Friedberg was charged with felonies of unlawful use of a computer, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of stalking, tampering, and harassment. He was arraigned on May 23 in front of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.

