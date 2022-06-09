ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Jones' Fit Close Enough for Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDMpe_0g665Wpx00

The way Justin Jones will play three technique in Chicago isn't exactly how the Chargers used him but Bears coach Matt Eberflus isn't about to nitpick because it's such a vital position in his scheme.

There is an element of risk involved for the Bears with relying on veteran defensive tackle Justin Jones at the three technique.

Jones is no exact fit at this position because he didn't play in the 4-3 with the Chargers, but he envisions success being the attacker in this defensive front and coach Matt Eberflus saw enough traits in a different defensive system to let him believe it can happen. It must, because it's only the most important position in this defense.

"The three technique is the penetrator," Jones said. "He's the anchor of the defense. You have to trust the 3-technique that he's going to work. You don’'t set the edge for the three technique, the defense – we're going to get down the field, we're knocking guys back, we're being aggressive, we're being disruptive, making plays in the backfield, having fun together. Party at the quarterback."

Jones wasn't much of a partier in Los Angeles with 4 1/2 total sacks, but the pressure of so important a role appeals to his nature.

"I do. I do. I wake up every day thinking about that," he said.

Eberflus needs the penetration up front, someone in the quarterback's face constantly to force the risky throws so his zone secondary can make plays on the football. The Bears showed how it can work in this week's OTA session that the media could see when the pressure tipped a pass and downfield DeAndre Houston-Carson waited for the floating ball for the easy interception.

The lack of a standout from an exact scheme fit makes this a bit of a risk, and that was why the Bears were so quick to first sign Larry Ogunjobi for $40 1/2 million. Jones, who got two years and $12 million, is not quite a nose tackle converting to wide receiver. He has all the required physical traits and performed a very similar task in a slightly different formation.

"I think it's gonna be pretty easy for him because they (the Chargers) played a lot of what I call under front," Eberflus said. "So they set their three technique away from the tight end. So he's been playing some three technique. So that, to me, that's why we really recruited him and brought him here.

"We saw visual evidence on tape that he could do the spot. He's done a good job with it. It's a takeoff position. It lends to his athletic ability, and he's just gonna get better and better and better. So I didn't really see the jump (just) because (L.A.) was a 3-4 system. A lot of those guys are in under defense, so we really saw it on tape when we recruited him."

OTAs tell so little about linemen on both sides of the ball. As Eberflus himself admits, they need the pads on for contact and then there is confirmation.

"We'll see," Eberflus said. "Obviously I love the athletic ability, I love the man, I love his attitude. He's working super hard, and again, the evaluation will continue to go all the way through training camp, like we said.

"When we put the pads on, then we get our true evaluation. But where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsonMaven

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly On Track To Return To Denver

The Denver Broncos allowed Peyton Manning to continue his football career. No one gave him a chance after he needed spinal fusion surgery to continue playing the game. In return, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the team’s trust by adding another Super Bowl to their collection.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Close Enough#American Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is enjoying being back with the team for organized activities and offseason workouts. “It’s been very competitive so far,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been going at it for sure. Offense vs. defense — we’re just doing good on good. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re making plays and the offense is making plays. It’s just good battles going on right now. The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game. That’s the best thing. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chris Carson

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport said he believes the 49ers have insisted to WR Deebo Samuel that they won’t use him as a running back after drafting third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price. “What the 49ers, I think, have done is try to say to him, ‘we...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans release TE Darrell Daniels, sign TE Mason Schreck

The Houston Texans have swapped out tight ends on their roster. The Texans released Darrell Daniels on Friday. The team then filled Daniels’ spot with Mason Schreck. Daniels played with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-21 and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The former undrafted free agent from Washington played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, catching three passes for 26 yards. For nine games in 2018 before going to the Cardinals, Daniels played two games for the Seattle Seahawks.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages To Send Heat Star Tyler Herro To Chicago Bulls

Neither the Miami Heat nor Chicago Bulls were necessarily satisfied with their 2021-22 NBA season. With that said, they each had vastly different reasons for feeling that way. The Heat, some would argue, should have been content. They made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. That’s a successful season for most teams, but it’ll never qualify as one under Pat Riley’s stewardship.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Darren Waller Is Next In Line For The Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have assessed their weak spots and are addressing it with free-agent signings. This offseason, they brought in running back Brandon Bolden, cornerback Anthony Averett, defensive end Bilal Nichols, and outside linebacker Chandler Jones. The Raiders also traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and gave him...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, Pro Bowl LB Denzel Perryman discussing deal

Multiple teams passed on deploying Denzel Perryman in 2021. The Chargers opted not to re-sign the veteran linebacker, and the Panthers traded him just months after adding him as a free agent. Perryman found his footing again with the Raiders. Playing a career-high 863 defensive snaps, the former second-round pick...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus had high praise of RB David Montgomery and thinks he’ll fit in well to their system. “Talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Serious, a pro, worker — he’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in. He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.’”
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy