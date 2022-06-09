ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 safety commit Justin Taylor

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

The Badgers will welcome back 2023 defensive back Justin Taylor, who is one of three commits taking an official visit to Madison this weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Previously covered visitors :

Next up, we preview 2023 commit Justin Taylor, who takes his official visit this weekend.

Name : Justin Taylor

Height : 6-foot

Weight : 185 pounds

High School : Nazareth Academy

Hometown : Broadview, Illinois

Projected Position : Safety

247 Sports Rank : three-stars; No. 1113 ATH; No. 29 in the state of Illinois

Rivals Rank : three-stars; No. 25 in Illinois

Other scholarship offers : Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming

Previous visits to Wisconsin : This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Taylor's second trip in two weeks, and his third trip since the beginning of May.

Primary recruiters : Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and outside linebackers coach Bobby April have been the two coaches in frequent contact with Taylor.

Nine things to know :

  • As a junior, Taylor had over 1,000 all-purpose yards on offense with 13 touchdowns and added 15 tackles with five pass breakups on defense. He returned a punt for a touchdown as well.

  • Taylor mentioned to All Badgers that he is excited most about "hanging out with the players and my future teammates," as well as the coaching staff, this weekend.
  • While he can play both offense and defense, Taylor is being recruited by the Badgers as a safety.
  • Taylor told All Badgers that he is speaking with Jace Arnold, Kahlil Tate, and Jamel Howard about teaming up with the Badgers, saying that he has been "telling them not only about how great the football portion is but also the academics."
  • Taylor is one of four defensive backs taking an official visit to Madison this weekend and is the lone cornerback or safety commit at this time.
  • Taylor hopes to major in either Economics or Engineering.
  • When asked about why he chose Wisconsin, Taylor said, "the feeling I got from coach Leonhard, April, and Christ sealed the deal. They were consistent and stuck to their word throughout the entire process."
  • Taylor is also excited to be part of the team in the future, "the culture that they have instilled in the program is very rich and full of passion. It was something that I wanted to be part of."

Junior Film :

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12030799/6175a897160081065ccec951

